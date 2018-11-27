SCHOOL EVACUATION

Shelter-in-place lifted following bomb threat at Mill Valley Middle School

Mill Valley police said Mill Valley Middle School has been evacuated as a precaution after a bomb threat Tuesday morning. (KGO-TV)

MILL VALLEY, Calif. --
Mill Valley police have lifted a shelter in place advisory for people within a half-mile of Mill Valley Middle School, which received a bomb threat Tuesday morning.

The shelter in place was lifted around 1:15 p.m. Police said more information about the incident will be released when it is available.

Police issued an alert around 10:15 a.m. about the threat at the school located at 425 Sycamore Ave.

Mill Valley police and firefighters evacuated the school as a precaution while it was searched, and parents were informed they could pick up students at the Mill Valley Community Center at 180 Camino Alto.
