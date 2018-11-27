Shelter-in-place lifted following bomb threat at Mill Valley Middle School

Parents of 1000 evacuated kids from MillValleyMiddle School@line up to collect children following a bomb threat on campus. #abc7now. #millvalley pic.twitter.com/Z2Yq9ImBnW — Wayne Freedman (@WayneFreedman) November 27, 2018

Some of these parents have been standing in line for more than one hour. Mill Valley Middle School remains evacuated due to bomb threat. Police and fire remain on campus. #abc7now pic.twitter.com/EC8zVgKfwE — Wayne Freedman (@WayneFreedman) November 27, 2018

Mill Valley police have lifted a shelter in place advisory for people within a half-mile of Mill Valley Middle School, which received a bomb threat Tuesday morning.The shelter in place was lifted around 1:15 p.m. Police said more information about the incident will be released when it is available.Police issued an alert around 10:15 a.m. about the threat at the school located at 425 Sycamore Ave.Mill Valley police and firefighters evacuated the school as a precaution while it was searched, and parents were informed they could pick up students at the Mill Valley Community Center at 180 Camino Alto.