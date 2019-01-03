EDUCATION

Student loan debt contest: Freeform's 'grown-ish,' Scholly team up to give away up to $125,000 per winner

EMBED </>More Videos

Yara Shahidi, who plays Zoey Johnson on Freeform's ''grown-ish,'' talks about Season 2 and her character's sophomore year. (Freeform)

If you have student loan debt, Freeform and scholarship search site Scholly want to help you out.

To celebrate grown-ish Season 2, they're partnering to put on a contest that will give away up to $125,000 to each winner.


The Freeform show, which is a spin-off of the ABC series black-ish, follows the eldest Johnson child, Zoey, as she goes off to college. Alongside Yara Shahidi (Zoey), the show stars Trevor Jackson as Aaron Jackson and Francia Raisa as Ana Torres. In the second season, Zoey and friends will take on their sophomore year.

How to enter

To enter the first round of the contest, fill out this form. Anyone with a student loan debt balance is eligible to enter as long as they meet the terms and conditions.

The last day to enter the first round is Jan. 31, 2019.

Those who are chosen for the second round will be contacted by the contest to provide further materials, including an essay and verification of student loan debt balance. Among those finalists, up to four winners will be chosen to receive the Payoff Program Grant.

Watch new episodes of grown-ish on Freeform Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET.

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of Freeform and this station.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
educationfreeformstudent loansentertainmentcollegecontestsloansdebt
EDUCATION
School hosts 'Adulting Day' to teach students real life skills
CSULB health exam included racially-charged question
Kristi Yamaguchi hosts special skating lesson in San Jose
Oakland parents launch preemptive strike ahead of possible school closures
More Education
Top Stories
Apple stock plunging after sales and earnings warning
Warriors fans line up early for tickets to Steph Curry's party in Oakland
State water managers to conduct first snow survey
Accuweather Forecast: More frost this morning
Firefighters battling 3-alarm structure fire in Vallejo
Police search for driver who hit, dragged teen 4 blocks in Oakland
Partial government shutdown impacting Bay Area businesses
SJ police cites driver of SUV that hit mayor
Show More
Trump says shutdown will continue for 'as long as it takes' to secure border
Child hit by gunfire on NYE remains hospitalized
Calif. Home Cooking Bill may be state law, but not yet legal where you live
China becomes first to land on moon's far side
Coachella 2019: Full lineup released
More News