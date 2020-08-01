Equal Employment Opportunity Report

KGO-TV ANNUAL FCC - EQUAL EMPLOYMENT OPPORTUNITY
This report covers the period from August 1, 2019 through July 31, 2020. KGO-TV ("the Station) has a longstanding commitment to a policy of equal employment and advancement opportunities for all qualified individuals without regard to race, color, marital status, religion, age, national origin or citizenship status, disability, sex sexual orientation, gender identity, covered veteran status, or any other basis prohibited by state and federal law.
In the Station's commitment to fair employment practices, we strive to ensure that equal consideration is extended to all employees and applicants in recruitment, selection procedures, employee development, performance evaluation, promotions, transfers, benefits and other aspects of employment.
It is the Station's policy to promote the realization of equal employment opportunity through a positive, continuing program of specific recruitment, outreach, hiring, promotion and other practices.
Employees and others believing they have not been treated in accordance with KGO-TV's EEO Policy are encouraged to contact Bradley Hoffman, Human Resources Manager, or their immediate supervisor.
In compliance with the EEO record keeping requirements, the Station creates a file for each position to be filled. The file generally includes, but is not limited to, the following items: copies of advertisements, emails, and distributions to the Station's mailing lists used to notify sources of openings, and a summary of interviewees who applied for vacancies as well as their referral sources.
In addition, the Station documents and retains information about its long-term recruitment initiatives. These files generally include, but are not limited to: the nature and date of each activity, the scope of the Station's participation, and the names and titles of the Station personnel involved.
A. NOTIFICATION OF JOB OPENINGS AND POSITIONS FILLED
During the reporting period, KGO-TV sent faxes and e-mail notifications about the Station's job openings to a list of 28 organizations noted in attachment C.
A listing of all full-time positions filled and the number of candidates interviewed from August 1, 2019 until July 31, 2020 is noted in Attachments A and B.
Every job vacancy at KGO-TV is also posted on the Company's website (www.abc7news.com) as well as on the ABC Corporate Job Posting list at Disneycareers.com. KGO-TV also uses an electronic resume tracking system (KENEXA) on the Disneycareers.com website inviting candidates to apply, upload a resume and complete EEOC information.
EFFORTS TO IMPROVE MAILING LIST: The Station posts the following message on our Company's job posting website:
ABC7 is an Equal Opportunity Employer - Female/ Minority/ Veteran/ Disability
We would like to widely publicize our job opportunities. Any organization that regularly distributes employment information to job seekers or that refers candidates to employers may ask to be put on our mailing list to receive information about job vacancies. For further information, please contact Human Resources at 900 Front Street, San Francisco, CA 94111, phone: 415-954-7745 or email at kgo-tv.hr@abc.com or log on to our website at www.abc7news.com.
In addition, the Station aired the following promotional spots:
30 second promo:
Aired 100 times (various hours) on our regular channel and 292 times on our D2 channel.
ABC7 is an equal opportunity employer and we would like to publicize our job opportunities.
That's why we encourage any organization that distributes employment information or refers candidates to employers to be put on our job vacancy mailing list.
For more information contact the KGO-TV Human Resources Department at 900 Front Street, San Francisco, California 94111.
Or log on to our website at ABC7News.com.
B. LONG-TERM RECRUITMENT INITIATIVES
1. College Student Internship Program (Paid)
KGO-TV continues to offer internships to college and university students. The students are paid the San Francisco minimum wage during the internship. The average intern works approximately 20 hours (or less) per week. The students are given the opportunity to work in a variety of departments to educate them about the different possibilities in a career in broadcasting and provide them with practical hands-on experience that complements their academic studies.
During the reporting period, KGO-TV engaged 12 interns working in News, Sports, "Seven on Your Side" (KGO's Consumer Unit), and Public Affairs.
2. Diversity Conventions
August 07th, 2019, Tracey Watkowski News Director attended the National Association of Black Journalists (NABJ) National Conference. The conference was held in at the JW Marriott in Miami, Fla.
August 27th - September 3rd, 2019, Martin Ortiz and Ken Miguel Executive Producers attended the National Lesbian & Gay Journalist Association Convention. The convention was held at the Intercontinental New Orleans, La.
September 5th - 7th, 2019, Lilian Pena Account Executive attended the National Association of Hispanic Journalists (NAHJ) Excellence in Journalism Conference. The conference was held Hotel Marriott San Antonio, Texas
3. Employee Job Training
The Station provided opportunities for employees to participate in job training sessions to help them acquire skills that could advance their careers and qualify them for higher positions.
The Station sent 44 employees trained for Content Management System Training (CMS) between November 6th, 2019 thru January 21st, 2020, 5 employees had CMS training on June 23rd, 2020. 1 employee had training for Nielsen Research software on 1/24/2020. 1 employee had training for Methodology Nielsen/Scarborough on 2/7/2020. 1 employee had training for Advertising Research Foundation and TV Advertising Bureau on 3/6/2020. 2 employees had technical training on Expression and Dalet systems January - March 2020. 14 employees had training Diane Hayes Sales Training and Consulting for Demystifying Digital March 27th, 2020 - May 8th, 2020. 14 employees had training Elevate from Trailblazer Academy April 30th 2020 - July 21st, 2020.
4. Listing of Job Openings with Media Trade Groups
The Station sent notification of its job openings to the following media trade groups that have a broad-based membership that includes of women and minorities:
National Association of Black Journalists
National Association of Hispanic Journalists
5. Educational and Community Outreach Programs
August 5th, 2019, Anchor Reggie Aqui and Jobina Fortson spoke with high schoolers studying to be our next generation journalists. The students explored the content creation center and watched Midday Live in-studio and in the control room.
The Summer Springboard program offers a college experience with project-based leaning at U.C. Berkeley, also where we recruit interns!
January 24th, 2020, Kristen Sze hosted a group of 21 students from Woodside High School for a tour and watch the Midday Live in-studio and in the control room.
February 10th, 2020 Spencer Christian visited Roosevelt Elementary School and spoke to students about weather and forces of the atmosphere. They'll use what they learn to help "Build a Better Bay Area!"
May 14th, 2020, Bradley Hoffman HR Manager conducted mock interviews with students from California Academy of Art, via Zoom.
Ongoing: KGO Staff provides tours for students visiting from various schools and academic institutions in the San Francisco Bay Area. Students are able to watch a live 5PM newscast, tour the newsroom and finish with a question and answer session with other newsroom staff to provide them insight into the possibilities of a career in broadcast journalism. KGO personnel also participate in other events such as career days and school visits, workshops, and conferences in the community that included the following:
October 4, 2019, San Francisco -- Mimi Kwan emcee for Asian Pacific Islander Legal Outreach Gala
October 5, 2019, San Francisco -- Dion Lim emcee for Chinese Culture Center event
October 30, 2019, San Francisco - David Louie emcee for Real Options for City Kids event
November 6, 2019, KGO - Mimi Kwan and Kumasi Aaron hosted station tour for Latitude High School
November 11, 2019, KGO - Mimi Kwan hosted station tour for Carey School students
November 14, 2019, Toronto, CA - Kris Reyes moderated the Move the Dial Global Summit
December 17, 2019, San Francisco - Dion Lim emcee for BizWorld Educational Riskmaker Luncheon
January 3, 2020, KGO - Mimi Kwan hosted station tour for students from the Making Lives Unique Youth Foundation, Inc.
January 14, 2020, KGO - Mimi Kwan hosted station tour for Chinese students from the Nueva School
January 18, 2020, Oakland - Dion Lim speaker at Imagine Talks: Asian American Foundation event
January 24, 2020, KGO - Kristen Sze hosted station tour for Woodside High School students
February 6, 2020 - Richmond, CA - Jobina Fortson mentored students at SHE LEADS: STEM Summit for Junior Achievement of Northern California
February 11, 2020, KGO - Mimi Kwan hosted station tour for students from Aragon High School
February 17, 2020, San Francisco - Jobina Fortson emceed the Black Aviators Speaker Series
February 29, 2020, San Francisco - Melanie Woodrow emcee for Ms. Wheelchair California Competition
March 9, 2020, San Francisco - Jobina Fortson emcee for PG&E Local Warriors Career Summit
