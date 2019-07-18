Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes faces fraud charges in court

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) -- A federal judge has ordered the FDA to move quickly in providing millions of documents to Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes she says is key to her defense.

Holmes appeared in a San Jose courtroom on Wednesday.

She and former Theranos president Ramesh Balwani are facing multiple fraud and conspiracy charges stemming from allegations they engaged in a multimillion-dollar scheme to defraud investors, doctors and patients.

Both defendants have pleaded not guilty and say FDA and FBI documents will rebut those charges.

The FDA has 75 days to provide those documents.

Holmes could face 20 years in prison and a fine of $250,000 for each count of wire fraud and for each conspiracy count if she's convicted.

