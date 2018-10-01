SHARKS

Encinitas shark attack: 13-year-old victim identified, will make full recovery

EMBED </>More Videos

A 13-year-old boy who was attacked by a shark in the San Diego area is expected to make a full recovery. (Ellie Hayes)

ENCINITAS, Calif. --
A 13-year-old boy bitten by a shark in the San Diego area was identified Monday and is expected to make a full recovery.

This news comes as officials prepare to reopen Beacon's Beach in Encinitas, where the attack happened on Saturday. The boy was identified Monday as Keane Webre-Hayes.

During an afternoon press conference, the boy's mother, Ellie Hayes, said she was still processing the situation, but said she's grateful her son is alive.

RELATED: Shark attack at beach in Encinitas leaves 13-year-old hospitalized
EMBED More News Videos

A 13-year-old boy was airlifted to a hospital after being attacked by an approximately 11-foot shark at a beach in San Diego County.



"Keane is really special. He's really neat and one word I would describe him as is nice. He's a nice kid. He's very brave, very strong... He's a warrior. I didn't know he was that good of a swimmer. I'm really proud of him," she said.

She added that Keane is talking, alert and eating as he recovers from emergency surgery.

Hayes said that when her son is ready, he will share his story of the attack and how he survived.

"This is Keane's story. It belongs to him," she said. "I wasn't out there and I can't imagine, and I'm sure he'll share it when he's ready. I just want to tell him that I love him from the bottom of my heart."

Keane was diving for lobsters when he was bitten multiple times by an approximately 11-foot shark.

RELATED: Biggest great white shark ever filmed? Meet 20-foot Deep Blue

Three good Samaritans rushed to the injured boy's aid and transported him to the shore on a kayak.

He was airlifted to Rady's Children's Hospital San Diego. While doctors did not provide in-depth details about the bite, during the Monday press conference they did say his bite was very large and deep and that Keane had lost a lot of blood.

In an emotional interview, Hayes said it's a miracle he survived and wants to make the family a lobster dinner when he gets out of the hospital, since he was lobster diving at the time of the attack.

She went on to say that he plans to get back into the water because "nobody gets bitten twice."

The family says they would like to personally thank the men who helped rescue the thirteen-year-old and most likely saved his life.

Keane is currently in serious condition in the ICU.

ABC7 News contributed to this report.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sharksshark attackchild injuredbeacheslifeguardgood samaritanteenagerSouthern California
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Shark attack at beach in Encinitas leaves teen hospitalized
SHARKS
Divers don't notice giant shark watching them work
Shark attack at beach in SoCal leaves child hospitalized
As great white sharks make annual return to SF coast, officials have a warning
WATCH: Curious shark sneaks up behind scuba diver
More sharks
Top Stories
SF's Salesforce Transit Center won't reopen until at least Oct. 12
EXCLUSIVE: Brazen act caught on camera at San Francisco BART station
Track the rain on Live Doppler 7
First day of Fleet Week in San Francisco kicks off with drill
Governor Brown says no to safe injection sites
Friend, now NCSU professor says Kavanaugh was a 'heavy drinker'
SCHEDULE: SF Fleet Week 2018
It's Fleet Week! Blue Angels spotted at Oakland Airport
Show More
Rain showers return to Bay Area after 4 months
Drake honors Texas teen allegedly killed by boyfriend
Who are the victims of Las Vegas mass shooting?
Experience California's first underwater trail in Lake Tahoe
'Tragedy of grand scale': Events mark anniversary of Vegas shooting
More News