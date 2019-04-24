All 22 'Avengers' movies showing during San Francisco marathon

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Ticket demand for "Avengers: Endgame" is so high, some AMC Theatres across the U.S. will be open 24 hours a day, all weekend, to accommodate fans.Starting Tuesday, AMC's Metreon 16 in San Francisco will show all 22 movies featuring the various Avengers, including "Iron Man" and "Thor." That adds up to 59 hours for a cost of $125 a ticket.People from all over made the trek for the marathon. One man came down from Canada and took a detour along the way."I like coining this pilgrimage because I originally planned to do this in Los Angeles but couldn't get tickets in Los Angeles. Then I found out about San Francisco so I drove from Anaheim to San Francisco for the marathon," Calgary resident Wensley James said.This is serious business for those who plan on taking in all the movies. Some made custom shirts.If you want to try to get in on the marathon, we tried to get tickets a short time ago and couldn't.