Arts & Entertainment

AMC Theatres to have 'Toy Story' movie marathon ahead of latest film release

AMC Theatres announced it will have a "Toy Story" movie marathon on June 20, a day before the release date of "Toy Story 4."

"We're getting the crew back together! Join us for the Toy Story Movie Marathon (at select locations)," the move theater chain said on its Facebook page.

The marathon will feature all four films.

It went on to say that viewers will get an oversized collectible card set, a Woody pin and $5 cameo combo.

For tickets, click here.

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of Pixar and this station.

MORE ON PIXAR AND DISNEY FILMS

Summer movie preview: 'Toy Story,' 'Aladdin,' 'Lion King,' among movies with familiar characters returning to theaters

'Toy Story 4': Watch last trailer with one month to go until film's release

Star Wars films unveiled, Avatar sequels bumped in updated Disney film slate

What to know about upcoming streaming service Disney+

'Toy Story 4': Watch first full-length trailer

Tom Hanks, Tim Allen get emotional finishing Toy Story filming
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentmoviespixardisneymovie news
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Who is Finnegan Lee Elder?
Students from SF confess to stabbing officer in Rome, Italian police say
Building a Better Bay Area: Housing Crisis
Extreme heat heading to Bay Area, officials warn residents to brace for blazing temps
Driver who left scene after SF crash that injured 4 turns herself in
SF mayor talks safety with Civic Center merchants, residents
San Francisco Marathon expected to impact weekend traffic
Show More
President Trump threatens France with new tax on wine
LAPD officer killed, 1 other person wounded in Lincoln Heights
David Ortiz released from hospital for home rehabilitation
'Baby Shark' is being turned into a cereal
Boy starts lemonade stand to take mom on date after dad's death
More TOP STORIES News