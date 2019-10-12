Arts & Entertainment

Stephen Chbosky, best-selling author of 'The Perks of Being a Wallflower,' talks about his new book, 'Imaginary Friend'

By
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- If you have a teenager or millennial in the house, this interview is for them.

Stephen Chbosky, the best-selling author of "The Perks of Being a Wallflower," who also directed the film version starring Emma Watson spoke to ABC7's Kristen Sze about his new book.

It's called "Imaginary Friend."

Watch the video above to see the entire interview.
