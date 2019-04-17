Arts & Entertainment

Beyoncé Netflix 'Homecoming' documentary debuts with surprise album

Beyoncé did it again.

Many who stayed up late to catch her new Netflix documentary, also found out Queen Bey dropped a new album.

The album is a live version of her Coachella concert, which is the focus of the Homecoming Documentary.

Beyonce was the first black woman to ever headline Coachella. The live album is now available on all major streaming platforms, including Apple Music and Spotify.

