Cattle drive through Pleasanton kicks off Alameda County Fair

The 2nd Annual Opening Day Cattle Drive rolled through Main Street, paying tribute to the area's Wild Wild West beginnings. (KGO-TV)

PLEASANTON, Calif. (KGO) --
You could say there was a stampede getting into the Alameda County Fair when the gates opened up Friday morning.

The 2nd Annual "Opening Day Cattle Drive" rolled through Main Street, paying tribute to the area's Wild West beginnings.

One hundred and fifty head of cattle were wrangled up by cowboys and cowgirls and herded through the streets.

Inside the Alameda County Fair, it's a mix of new and old.

The classic rides are here, but there's also something new for the most daring. It's called "Turbo." It spins riders 114 feet in the air -- just don't get on after lunch.

You could say there was a stampede getting into the Alameda County Fair when the gates opened up Friday morning.


"It is a four-seater. You're on either end of it, and it is not for the faint of heart. You are definitely going to want to make sure that you go on an empty stomach," explained Alameda County spokesperson Angel Moore.

Speaking of food, you have your classics like the giant hot dogs and corn dogs. There's also ice cream and creative desserts as well.
One new item this year is the "Fruity Pebbles Shrimp on a Stick."

And then there's this: "We also have nitrogen-infused cereal this year where you eat the nitrogen infused cereal and then you can blow smoke out of your mouth like a dragon," said Moore.

The Alameda County Fair goes through July 8.

