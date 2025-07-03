'Bug-Tastic': 100th Marin County Fair celebrates everything creepy crawly

The Marin County Fair opened Wednesday for a five-day run. This year's theme is celebrating insects, and that theme is grabbing some attention.

MARIN COUNTY, Calif. (KGO) -- In the North Bay, a summer fun family tradition is turning 100.

The fair is celebrating a century of summer fun with lots of classic thrill rides, games and food.

The king of fried foods is always here -- the O.G. corndog. Christina Boyd from San Francisco was indulging.

"Right, that's why I got the biggest one for myself," Boyd said.

Vendors like Eunice Busby are selling one-of-a-kind gifts.

"This hat is from Ghana. I love supporting small businesses out there. We sell out every year," Busby said.

This year's fair theme, is "Bug-Tastic," celebrating everything that flies, crawls and wiggles.

"The bugs are such important insects for our environment in Marin County. We have all the good, bad and ugly here," said Libby Garrison from the Marin County Fair.

Like mosquitos and ticks.

"First, you need to get rid of standing water on your property. They only need the tiniest bit of water to go from egg to adult," said Nizza Sequeria, from Marin-Sonoma Mosquito Vector Control.

The Butterfly Encounter offers kids and adults a closeup look at these beauties and a rare chance to feed them.

"We always populate the butterflies everywhere we go. We borrow the flowers from a local nursery, and when we are done, then we pull down the tents and all the butterflies are released," said Kenny Schafer from Butterfly Encounter.

And if you really want to go wild, try a photoshoot riding your favorite bug. I saddled up on a praying mantis and a even a ladybug, all through the magic of green screen of course.

KGO-TV

The souvenir pics are yours to keep.

The Marin County Fair runs through Sunday, July 6, 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Nightly fireworks begin at 9:30 p.m.