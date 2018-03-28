ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Corey Feldman says he is hospitalized after being stabbed in Los Angeles

Actor Corey Feldman on Wednesday morning said he was hospitalized after being stabbed and wounded overnight. (KABC)

By ABC7.com staff
LOS ANGELES --
Actor Corey Feldman on Wednesday morning said he was hospitalized after being stabbed and wounded overnight.

In a pair of tweets, Feldman said he was sitting in his car when three men approached and attacked him, adding that his security was distracted at the time.

The actor did not specify the location of the incident but said the Los Angeles Police Department was investigating. An LAPD spokesperson was not immediately available to comment on the matter.

