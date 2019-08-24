D23

Disney drops first look of Emma Stone as Cruella de Vil in live-action 'Cruella'

Disney released this first look at Emma Stone in "Cruella" at the D23 Expo on Aug. 24. The film will hit theaters in the United States on May 28, 2021. (Walt Disney Studios)
ANAHEIM, Calif. -- Forget everything you know about Cruella de Vil: Disney dropped a first look at Emma Stone as the iconic villain in the upcoming live-action film "Cruella," and she's probably a lot more punk rock than you were expecting.

The photo, released during Disney's D23 fan convention in Anaheim, shows Stone clad all in black, holding three Dalmatians on a leash. True to the depiction of de Vil in the 1961 animated film and Glenn Close's portrayal in the 1996 live-action adaptation, Stone appears with de Vil's signature two-tone black-and-white hairstyle.



In a video message played during the convention, Stone discussed the character's rocker vibe and said the film, a prequel that tells de Vil's backstory, is set in London in the 1970s.

"Cruella" also stars Emma Thompson, Paul Walter Hauser and Joel Fry. It's now slated to hit theaters in the United States on May 28, 2021, later than the previously announced December 2020 release date.

VIDEOS: Trailers released during Disney's D23 Expo
EMBED More News Videos

VIDEOS: Disney+ trailers released during D23 2019 Expo (1 of 6)

Here's what you can expect to see when the Disney+ streaming service launches on Nov. 12.



The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of this station.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentd23moviesdisneymovie news
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
'Lady and the Tramp' and other trailers released during Disney's D23 Expo
Disney+ what to know: Price, release date, shows
D23 2019 Expo: 'Frozen 2' cast announcement and other news
D23
D23 2019 Expo: 'Frozen 2' cast announcement and other news
Disney+ what to know: Price, release date, shows
'Lady and the Tramp' and other trailers released during Disney's D23 Expo
Hilary Duff returning for 'Lizzie McGuire' spinoff on Disney+
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Football helps heal California town ravaged by deadly wildfire
Troops deploy to fight Amazon rainforest fires
Parents charged with hate crime after allegedly assaulting boy found in daughter's closet
Family of mountain lions force closure of popular Peninsula preserve
Lightning strike at Tour Championship causes fan injuries
1 dead after hit-and-run crash in San Jose, police say
EXCLUSIVE: Parents of accused travel booker say she also took their money
Show More
Sanders hosts town hall on college affordability in SF
Peninsula high school sets trends with phone-free policy
Video appears to show Tesla driver asleep at the wheel on I-5
Oakland Mayor's message to Antonio Brown
Police dog dies inside department vehicle in SoCal
More TOP STORIES News