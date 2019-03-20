Everything is bad: including places to rent in the Bay Area

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- We all know how tough it is living in the Bay Area, but these Craigslist ads take it to a whole new level.
When looking at some places available for rent, the price seems too good to be true because, of course, it is. There are even some catches like... you can't cook!
ABC7's Reggie Aqui takes a tour of the craziest spots available on Craigslist because "everything is bad."
