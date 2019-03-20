Arts & Entertainment

Everything is bad: including places to rent in the Bay Area

EMBED <>More Videos

Everything is bad: including places to rent.

By
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- We all know how tough it is living in the Bay Area, but these Craigslist ads take it to a whole new level.

When looking at some places available for rent, the price seems too good to be true because, of course, it is. There are even some catches like... you can't cook!

ABC7's Reggie Aqui takes a tour of the craziest spots available on Craigslist because "everything is bad."

Watch ABC7's "Midday Live" every weekday at 11 a.m., right after "

The View." You can also stream it live or watch it on the ABC7 News App.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentsan franciscobay areacraigslistrentshousing market
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Swells showing promise for Mavericks Challenge
Free ice cream and other deals to celebrate spring
NFL player and local dash cam technology stop suspect
UC workers go on strike for 3rd time in less than a year
Photos show filthy conditions of rat-infested SoCal home
Rain causes problems for Bay Area drivers during morning commute
Southern California parents describe death of 6-month-old baby
Show More
Milk Pail Market in Mountain View to close after 45 years
Peloton sued by publishers for using music without permission
Accuweather Forecast: Soggy start to spring
Track the rain on Live Doppler 7
EU fines Google $1.68 billion for abusing online ads market
More TOP STORIES News