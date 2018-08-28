CMA AWARDS

When are the CMAs 2018? Country Music Association Awards nominees and how to watch

Miranda Lambert (left) and Chris Stapleton (right) could both win big. (Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File|Laura Roberts/Invision/AP, File)

NASHVILLE --
Chris Stapleton could go home with quite a few trophies at this year's CMA Awards.

The "Broken Halos" singer topped the nominations, which were announced on Tuesday, with five. Other artists who could win big include Jason Aldean, Florida Georgia Line, Miranda Lambert and Keith Urban.

Carrie Underwood and Brad Paisley will host the CMAs, which take place in November.

This will be the duo's eleventh year hosting the Country Music Association's annual award ceremony.

Catch the 52nd Annual CMA Awards Wednesday, Nov. 14, at 8 p.m. ET | 7 p.m. CT on ABC.

Here's the full list of nominees.

ENTERTAINER OF THE YEAR
Jason Aldean
Luke Bryan
Kenny Chesney
Chris Stapleton
Keith Urban

SINGLE OF THE YEAR
"Broken Halos," Chris Stapleton
"Drinkin' Problem," Midland
"Drowns the Whiskey," Jason Aldean (Feat. Miranda Lambert)
"Meant to Be," Bebe Rexha & Florida Georgia Line
"Tequila," Dan + Shay

ALBUM OF THE YEAR
From A Room: Volume 2 , Chris Stapleton
Golden Hour, Kacey Musgraves
Graffiti U, Keith Urban
Life Changes, Thomas Rhett
The Mountain, Dierks Bentley

SONG OF THE YEAR
"Body Like A Back Road," Sam Hunt
"Broken Halos," Chris Stapleton
"Drowns the Whiskey," Jason Aldean (Feat. Miranda Lambert)
"Drunk Girl," Chris Janson
"Tequila," Dan + Shay

FEMALE VOCALIST OF THE YEAR
Kelsea Ballerini
Miranda Lambert
Maren Morris
Kacey Musgraves
Carrie Underwood

MALE VOCALIST OF THE YEAR
Dierks Bentley
Luke Combs
Thomas Rhett
Chris Stapleton
Keith Urban

VOCAL GROUP OF THE YEAR
Lady Antebellum
LANCO
Little Big Town
Midland
Old Dominion

VOCAL DUO OF THE YEAR
Brothers Osborne
Dan + Shay
Florida Georgia Line

Maddie & Tae
Sugarland

MUSICAL EVENT OF THE YEAR
"Burning Man," Dierks Bentley Feat. Brothers Osborne
"Dear Hate," Maren Morris (Feat. Vince Gill)
"Drowns the Whiskey,"Jason Aldean (Feat. Miranda Lambert)
"Everything's Gonna Be Alright," David Lee Murphy (with Kenny Chesney)
"Meant to Be," Bebe Rexha & Florida Georgia Line

MUSICIAN OF THE YEAR
Jerry Douglas, Dobro
Paul Franklin, Steel Guitar
Dann Huff, Guitar
Mac McAnally, Guitar
Derek Wells, Guitar

MUSIC VIDEO OF THE YEAR

"Babe," Sugarland (Featuring Taylor Swift)
"Cry Pretty," Carrie Underwood
"Drunk Girl," Chris Janson
"Marry Me," Thomas Rhett
"Tequila," Dan + Shay

NEW ARTIST OF THE YEAR
Lauren Alaina
Luke Combs
Chris Janson
Midland
Brett Young


