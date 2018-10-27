ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Illinois man picked up by Chris Hemsworth when hitchhiking in Australia

EMBED </>More Videos

It's a story that seems to defy the odds. An Elmhurst man hitchhiking in Australia is picked up by actor Chris Hemsworth.

ELMHURST, Ill. --
It's a story that seems to defy the odds. An Illinois man hitchhiking in Australia was picked up by actor Chris Hemsworth.

Well, musician Scott Hildebrand has been living in Australia for several months. But he recently traveled to Mexico for a friend's wedding. After returning to Australia he didn't want to pay for the bus ride, so he was hitchhiking.

That's when Hemsworth and his personal trainer stopped and offered him a ride in a helicopter.

"They were so sweet, asking me about my music 'cause I had my guitar and everything. Like, I gave them my CD, and being super stoked about my music, which is cool," Hildebrand said.

Hildebrand admits he didn't recognize the actor until the personal trainer said, "Hey, that's Thor!"
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentcelebrityu.s. & worldaustraliaactortravel
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Travel Watch: San Francisco to Seattle is worth a quick trip
Travel Watch: See why Denver is the place to visit
TwitchCon 2018 sells out in San Jose, tens of thousands expected daily
Take a tour of Great America's creepy 'Halloween Haunt' attraction
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Pittsburgh police report 11 killed in shooting at synagogue, 4 officers injured
'A horrible, horrible thing': Trump responds to Pittsburgh shooting
Pittsburgh synagogue shooting suspect Robert Bowers: What we know
PHOTOS: Police response to Pittsburgh synagogue shooting
Mail bomb suspect Cesar Sayoc's trail of social media posts, past arrests
East Bay high school football arch rivals to meet for 100th time on Saturday
Late, late show: Dodgers beat Red Sox in longest Series game
Human skull found in Oakland backyard and delivered to police
Show More
TwitchCon 2018 sells out in San Jose, tens of thousands expected daily
San Mateo police seek suspect after man shot leads to Caltrain station shutdown
Woman accused of stealing East Bay couple's engagement ring arrested
California billionaire Tom Steyer is relieved mail bomb suspect was arrested
Sen. Feinstein criticizes Trump in wake of mail bomb scare
More News