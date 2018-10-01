SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --It's Fleet Week in San Francisco - that means the Blue Angels are here!
SKY7 spotted the Navy FA 18 Hornets that make up the squadron at Oakland International Airport earlier Monday.
The Blue Angels have been around since 1946 and perform more than 70 shows in the U.S. every year.
The pilots will begin practicing on Thursday and they'll, of course, be the headliners in the air show this weekend.
