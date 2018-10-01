FLEET WEEK

It's Fleet Week! SKY7 over Blue Angels at Oakland Airport

Fleet Week has kicked off in San Francisco and SKY7 spotted Blue Angels ready to put on a show.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
It's Fleet Week in San Francisco - that means the Blue Angels are here!

SKY7 spotted the Navy FA 18 Hornets that make up the squadron at Oakland International Airport earlier Monday.

VIDEO: What is San Francisco's Fleet Week?
Every year, Fleet Week comes to San Francisco. It's a celebration of naval tradition that honors the men and women serving in our armed forces.



The Blue Angels have been around since 1946 and perform more than 70 shows in the U.S. every year.

The pilots will begin practicing on Thursday and they'll, of course, be the headliners in the air show this weekend.

VIDEO: Best moments from SF's 2017 Fleet Week air show
Festivities are in full force today for San Francisco Fleet Week with the Parade of Ships sailing under the Golden Gate Bridge and the Blue Angels roaring and soaring in the skies above.

