Fashion Friday: Jennifer Lopez, Elle Fanning break out their power suits

By Roshumba Williams
This week many celebrities delivered knockout looks with an array of power suits, so fashion expert Roshumba Williams is listing off her top seven favorite looks.

Céline Dion made a statement as she strolled through New York in a bold Moncler Richard Quinn ensemble. The matching coat and tights were embellished with a graphic floral print in hues of white, black and blue.


For her appearance on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!," Elle Fanning looked sophisticated in a black pantsuit. The "Maleficent" actress modernized the look with a plunging neckline and layered bohemian necklaces.

During Paris fashion week, Bella Hadid rocked an old-school look in a Prohibition-era pinstripe vest with matching slacks. The supermodel finished off the look with a maroon tie, pearl accents and a "Dilara" monogrammed belt.

Kanye West also made it out to the City of Lights to host his Sunday Service. Kim Kardashian supported her husband and made Williams' top fashion list with her latex, butterscotch Balmain bodysuit and blazer.

Matthew McConaughey donned a three-piece plaid suit at a HistoryTalks "Leadership & Legacy" event at Carnegie Hall in New York, where he spoke about how his acting roles have shaped his life.

In Los Angeles, dynamic duo Oprah Winfrey and Jennifer Lopez inspired the crowd during the Oprah 2020 Vision Your Life in Focus Tour. Lopez glowed in a marigold pantsuit which featured a draped neckline and side sash. Meanwhile, Oprah shimmered in a gray suit and silver metallic sneakers.
