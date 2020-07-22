alex trebek

'Jeopardy!' host Alex Trebek celebrates 80th birthday, shows no signs of slowing down

Alex Trebek is now an octogenarian!

The game show host celebrated 36 years with "Jeopardy!" in September, recently marked one year of surviving cancer since his diagnosis and reached another milestone this Wednesday, his 80th birthday.

A COVID-bearded Trebek recently shared an update with fans, saying he's continuing treatment for stage 4 pancreatic cancer.

"It is paying off, though it does fatigue me a great deal," he said.

WATCH: Alex Trebek's exclusive 'GMA' interview about cancer, life, his book
EMBED More News Videos

Jeopardy! host Alex Trebek talks with GMA's T.J. Holmes about his cancer battle, his marriage and hosting the iconic game show.



Trebek shows no signs of slowing down.

His memoir "The Answer Is ...: Reflections on My Life" was released this week, and he's worked on the "Jeopardy!" Vault, a deep into the show's archives to highlight memorable contestants, exciting moments and unique tournaments since it first aired Sept. 10, 1984.

In his taped update, he also said he "can't wait" to start recording new shows in September.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentalex trebekgame showjeopardy
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ALEX TREBEK
Alex Trebek, in GMA exclusive, talks cancer, life, his book
Alex Trebek gives health update, previews special 'Jeopardy!' shows
Baby muskox named after 'Jeopardy!' host Alex Trebek
Alex Trebek, 'General Hospital' among Daytime Emmy nominees
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Video shows shouting match over face masks at Walmart in Martinez
Coronavirus watch list: CA counties where COVID-19 is getting worse
ER doctors stressed, anxious at work and home, UCSF study shows
How CA, NY currently compare with COVID-19 cases 
EDD website causes increased benefit delays, identity theft risks
Stanford launches trial to see if drug can treat COVID-19
15 injured after shooting outside Chicago funeral home, police say
Show More
Woman demands to see landscaper's 'papers' in video
SF doctor fact checks Trump's COVID-19 claims
CDC: Antibody tests show COVID-19 rates 10x higher
SF Giants announcer 'really proud' of team's historic night
CCS sets date for fall sports to resume
More TOP STORIES News