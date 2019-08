EMBED >More News Videos Actor John Travolta spoke to ABC7's Kristen Sze and Reggie Aqui during "Midday Live."

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Actor John Travolta was live in studio on ABC7's "Midday Live" to talk about his new movie, "The Fanatic."We played a game of "Lose It, Like It, The Fanatic," where we found out he is a huge fan of very strong coffee. He also taught Reggie Aqui and Kristen Sze how to do some of those iconic "Grease" dance moves.And of course, Reggie finally got the chance to show off the "Saturday Night Fever" dance he'd been practicing.