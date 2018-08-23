ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

'Joy Luck Club' cast reunites for 25-year celebration

EMBED </>More Videos

At its core "The Joy Luck Club" is a story of mothers and daughters, and most of its stars joined forces to celebrate the movie's 25th anniversary. (KABC)

By
BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. --
At its core "The Joy Luck Club" is a story of mothers and daughters, and most of its stars joined forces to celebrate the movie's 25th anniversary.

"It's family. It's love. It's a legacy, really, and I'm so happy to be part of it," Ming-Na Wen said.

Lauren Tom thinks she knows why the movie still feels relevant today.

RELATED: 'Back to the Future' cast reunites at Fan Expo in Boston

"We're all struggling with the same issues. We all want to connect, we all want to belong, we're all dealing with family members and trying to find our place in the world," she said.

There is also an excitement for Asians working in the entertainment industry now that "Crazy Rich Asians" is following in their box office footsteps all these years later.

"It's already turning a corner, but that's kind of given it a real boost," Tsai Chin said.

RELATED: Groundbreaking romantic comedy 'Crazy Rich Asians' tops box office

Writer-producer Amy Tan agreed.

"We've crossed into that area where we can finally say to Hollywood in general we don't have to be just a genre of ethnic movies. We can be anything," she said.

The people involved with "The Joy Luck Club" said after all these years, they would not be surprised if there's finally a sequel.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmenthollywood wrapmovie newsasian americanmoviesbuzzworthyLos Angeles
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Groundbreaking romantic comedy 'Crazy Rich Asians' tops box office
'Back to the Future' cast reunites at Fan Expo
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Steven Tyler tells Trump to stop using Aerosmith songs at rallies
Pink stops concert, comforts fan who recently lost mother
Stefan Karl, who played Robbie Rotten in 'LazyTown,' dies after bile duct cancer battle
Evanescence & Lindsey Stirling - Truly a Transcendent Concert Experience!
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
VIDEO: Wildfire smoke turns Bay Area skies dark, murky
Convicted robbers charged in death of Alameda restaurant owner
Checking out the savings at OSH's liquidation sale
Mollie Tibbetts: Everything we know about the case
Suspected drug tunnel found in old KFC kitchen
Mollie Tibbetts died from 'multiple sharp force injuries': Autopsy
Humpback soaks whale watchers during close encounter in Alaska
John Lennon's killer denied parole for a 10th time
Show More
Flights leave San Jose for Hawaii as Hurricane Lane turns to islands
Mollie Tibbetts' murder: What we know about the suspect
32 children's medicines recalled for possible microbial contamination
Man stabbed near Warm Springs BART station in Fremont
New species of mosquito invading SoCal
More News