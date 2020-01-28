Arts & Entertainment

Justin Bieber announces new album & tour with stop in Santa Clara

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Beliebers, get ready. Justin Beiber is coming to the Bay.

The Grammy award winner will be performing at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara on May 22, 2020. It's part of his just-announced "changes" tour.

The tour comes as he prepares to drop a new album "changes". The album is out on February, 14, Valentine's Day, the same day tickets for the tour go on sale. American Express cardholders will be able to get tickets earlier, starting on January 30.

Along with the announcement about the album and tour, Bieber dropped a new single Tuesday morning. The song is called "Get Me" and it features Oakland native Kehlani.

"Changes" is Bieber's fifth studio album. He also has a new YouTube docu-series, Justin Bieber: Seasons, which officially launched January 27.

You can watch Justin Bieber's new single, "Get Me", featuring Kehlani, here.
