Arts & Entertainment

Kanye West tweets that he is running for president

Kanye West says he is running for president.

The music mogul made the announcement in a tweet, writing, 'We must now realize the promise of America by trusting God, unifying our vision and building our future.'


West first announced back in 2015 that he would run for the White House this year, but then he and wife Kim Kardashian cozied up to President Trump.

If West is serious, it will be tough for him to get on the ballot even as an Independent this late in the race.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentkanye westentertainmentabc7ny instagramu.s. & worldtwitter
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
13 fires burn overnight in Contra Costa Co., some caused by fireworks, officials say
California reopening: Here's what's open, closed in Bay Area
East Bay families prep for smaller July 4th parties to comply with health orders
Protesters take to SJ, Oakland streets to stand in solidarity with BLM movement
South Bay teacher who allegedly coughed on baby in Yogurtland loses job
Small plane lands in San Jose park
Trump signs extension of COVID-19 relief fund for businesses
Show More
4th of July: What's allowed and what's not in CA
Senior care residents ask for pen pals amid COVID-19
For nation's birthday, Trump slams his enemies within
AccuWeather forecast: Clear skies tonight, sunny tomorrow
Oakland woman, and descendant of slave Sally Hemings, turns 100 this July 4th 
More TOP STORIES News