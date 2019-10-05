'Kickoff to Christmas' coming back to Freeform this November with holiday classics, originals

Get ready to deck the halls all November long with "Kickoff to Christmas" on Freeform! As soon as the network wraps up its 31 Nights of Halloween, Freeform will gear up for a month full of holiday fun.
During its second annual "Kickoff to Christmas," the network will air fan-favorite winter and holiday movies like "Frozen," "Home Alone," "Miracle on 34th Street" and "The Holiday" as well as holiday episodes of "The Simpsons" and two new Freeform originals: "Wrap Battle" and "Turkey Drop."
Gift-wrapping competition series "Wrap Battle" debuts Monday, Nov. 25, at 9 p.m. ET/PT. "Wrap Battle" will air two episodes, back to back, each week. The six-episode series will follow nine contestants as they battle to become the ultimate wrapper and take home the coveted grand prize, valued at $50,000. Sheryl Underwood hosts the series, which features Carson Kressley and Wanda Wen as judges as well as celebrity guests judges Candy Spelling, Sandra Lee, Sherry Cola, Diggy Simmons, Lala Kent and designer Sabrina Soto.
"Turkey Drop" focuses on Lucy Jacobs, a small-town girl who has started her freshman year at a big-city university. When Lucy returns home for Thanksgiving break, she suspects she's about to get turkey dropped (dumped by her high school sweetheart) during their holiday visit. To avoid a Turkey Day travesty, Lucy gets out of her comfort zone, proving she's not the same play-it-safe girl she was with her high school boyfriend. The movie stars Olivia Holt, Cheryl Hines, Ben Levine and Tyler Perez.
Here's the full lineup of "Kickoff To Christmas" programming as it was announced on Oct. 4. All times are listed below for the Eastern/Pacific time zones:
Friday, Nov. 1
12:00 p.m. - "Paddington"
2:00 p.m. - "Rise of the Guardians"
4:00 p.m. - Disney's "The Hunchback of Notre Dame"
6:00 p.m. - Disney-Pixar's "Cars"
8:30 p.m. - Disney's "Zootopia"
12:00 a.m. - "The Simpsons" - Holiday Episodes
Saturday, Nov. 2
7:00 a.m. - Disney's "The Hunchback of Notre Dame"
9:00 a.m. - Disney's "Hercules"
11:05 a.m. - Disney-Pixar's "Cars"
1:45 p.m. - Disney-Pixar's "Finding Nemo"
4:15 p.m. - Disney-Pixar's "Finding Dory"
6:20 p.m. - Disney's "Zootopia"
8:50 p.m. - Disney's "Moana"
11:20 p.m. - Disney-Pixar's "Ratatouille"
Sunday, Nov. 3
7:00 a.m. - "Disney's Fairy Tale Weddings"
8:00 a.m. - Disney's "Hercules"
10:10 a.m. - Disney-Pixar's "Finding Nemo"
12:40 p.m. - Disney-Pixar's "Finding Dory"
2:45 p.m. - Disney's "Pocahontas"
4:45 p.m. - Disney's "Moana"
7:15 p.m. - Disney-Pixar's "Ratatouille"
9:55 p.m. - Disney's "Beauty and the Beast" (1991)
12:00 a.m. - Disney's "Pocahontas"
Monday, Nov. 4
11:00 a.m. - "Marley & Me"
1:30 p.m. - "Mrs. Doubtfire"
4:30 p.m. - "Grown Ups"
7:00 p.m. - Disney's "Beauty and the Beast" (1991)
9:00 p.m. - Disney-Pixar's "Toy Story"
Tuesday, Nov. 5
11:30 a.m. - "Mrs. Doubtfire"
2:30 p.m. - "Grown Ups"
5:00 p.m. - "Shrek"
7:00 p.m. - Disney-Pixar's "Toy Story"
9:00 p.m. - Disney-Pixar's "Toy Story 2"
12:00 a.m. - "Scooby-Doo" (2002)
Wednesday, Nov. 6
11:00 a.m. - "The Simpsons" - Holiday Episodes
12:30 p.m. - "Scooby-Doo" (2002)
2:30 p.m. - "Shrek"
4:30 p.m. - Disney-Pixar's "Toy Story 2"
6:30 p.m. - Disney-Pixar's "Monsters, Inc."
8:30 p.m. - Disney-Pixar's "Monsters University"
12:00 a.m. - "Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed"
Thursday, Nov. 7
12:00 p.m. - "Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed"
2:00 p.m. - "Happy Feet Two"
4:00 p.m. - Disney-Pixar's "Monsters, Inc."
6:00 p.m. - Disney-Pixar's "Monsters University"
8:30 p.m. - Disney's "Zootopia"
12:00 a.m. - "Dr. Seuss' The Lorax" (2012)
Friday, Nov. 8
11:30 a.m. - "Happy Feet Two"
1:30 p.m. - "Dr. Seuss' The Lorax" (2012)
3:30 p.m. - Disney-Pixar's "A Bug's Life"
5:30 p.m. - Disney's "Zootopia"
8:00 p.m. - "TBD"
9:00 p.m. - Disney-Pixar's "Finding Dory"
12:00 a.m. - "The Simpsons" - Holiday Episodes
Saturday, Nov. 9
7:00 a.m. - "Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge - Adventure Awaits"
9:05 a.m. - Disney-Pixar's "A Bug's Life"
11:15 a.m. - Disney-Pixar's "Finding Dory"
1:20 p.m. - Disney's "Mulan"
3:25 p.m. - Disney's "The Princess and the Frog"
5:30 p.m. - Disney's "Moana"
8:00 p.m. - "TBD"
10:00 p.m. - Disney's "The Lion King" (1994)
12:00 a.m. - Disney's "Pocahontas"
Sunday, Nov. 10
7:00 a.m. - Disney-Pixar's "Toy Story of TERROR!"
7:30 a.m. - Disney's "Pocahontas"
9:30 a.m. - Disney's "Mulan"
11:35 a.m. - Disney's "The Princess and the Frog"
1:40 p.m. - Disney's "Moana"
4:10 p.m. - "TBD"
6:10 p.m. - Disney's "The Lion King" (1994)
8:15 p.m. - Disney-Pixar's "The Incredibles"
10:55 p.m. - Marvel Studios' "Iron Man"
Monday, Nov. 11
11:00 a.m. - "Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas"
12:40 p.m. - Disney's "Meet the Robinsons"
2:45 p.m. - Disney's "Moana"
5:15 p.m. - Disney-Pixar's "The Incredibles"
7:55 p.m. - Marvel Studios' "Iron Man"
Tuesday, Nov. 12
11:00 a.m. - "Bon Voyage Charlie Brown"
12:35 p.m. -"Matilda"
2:40 p.m. - "Mrs. Doubtfire"
5:50 p.m. - "Home Alone"
8:20 p.m. - "Home Alone 2: Lost in New York"
12:00 a.m. - "Home Alone 3"
Wednesday, Nov. 13
12:00 p.m. - "Mrs. Doubtfire"
3:10 p.m. - "Home Alone"
5:40 p.m. - "Home Alone 2: Lost in New York"
8:20 p.m. - "Pitch Perfect"
12:00 a.m. - "Home Alone 4: Taking Back the House"
Thursday, Nov. 14
12:00 p.m. - "Boomerang" - Freeform Premiere
2:35 p.m. - "The Holiday"
5:50 p.m. - "Pitch Perfect"
8:30 p.m. - "Grown Ups"
12:00 a.m. - "Home Alone: The Holiday Heist"
Friday, Nov. 15
11:30 a.m. - "Home Alone: The Holiday Heist"
1:40 p.m. - "Miracle on 34th Street" (1994)
4:20 p.m. - "Grown Ups"
6:50 p.m. - "Matilda"
8:55 p.m. - "Fantastic Mr. Fox" - Freeform Premiere
12:00 a.m. - "The Simpsons" - Holiday Episodes
Saturday, Nov. 16
7:00 a.m. - "Miracle on 34th Street" (1994)
9:35 a.m. - "Happy Feet Two"
11:40 a.m. - "Matilda"
1:45 p.m. - "Fantastic Mr. Fox"
3:50 p.m. - "Home Alone"
6:20 p.m. - "Home Alone 2: Lost in New York"
9:00 p.m. - Disney's "Frozen"
11:30 p.m. - "The BFG" (2016) - Freeform Premiere
Sunday, Nov. 17
7:00 a.m. - "Happy Feet Two"
9:00 a.m. - "The BFG" (2016)
11:35 a.m. - "Dennis the Menace" (1993)
1:40 p.m. - "Home Alone"
4:10 p.m. - "Home Alone 2: Lost in New York"
6:50 p.m. - Disney's "Frozen"
9:20 p.m. - "Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas" (2000)
12:00 a.m. - "Richie Rich's Christmas Wish"
Monday, Nov. 18
11:00 a.m. - "Love the Coopers"
1:30 p.m. - "Miracle on 34th Street" (1994)
4:00 p.m. - "Richie Rich's Christmas Wish"
6:00 p.m. - "Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas" (2000)
8:30 p.m. - "Grown Ups"
Tuesday, Nov. 19
11:00 a.m. - "Miracle on 34th Street" (1994)
1:35 p.m. - "The Simpsons" - Holiday Episodes
2:35 p.m. - "Grown Ups"
5:05 p.m. - "Boomerang"
7:45 p.m. - "The Blind Slide"
12:00 a.m. - "The Truth About Christmas"
Wednesday, Nov. 20
12:00 p.m. - "Boomerang"
2:35 p.m.-"The Blind Side"
5:50 p.m. - "Home Alone"
8:20 p.m. - "Home Alone 2: Lost in New York"
12:00 a.m. - "Deck the Halls"
Thursday, Nov. 21
11:00 a.m. - "Marley & Me"
1:40 p.m. - "Deck the Halls"
3:45 p.m. - "Home Alone"
6:15 p.m. - "Home Alone 2: Lost in New York"
8:55 p.m. - "Matilda"
12:00 a.m. - "Life-Size 2: A Christmas Eve"
Friday, Nov. 22
11:30 a.m. - "Tomorrowland"
2:40 p.m. - "Scooby-Doo" (2002)
4:45 p.m. - "Matilda"
6:50 p.m. - "Shrek"
8:55 p.m. - "Despicable Me 2" - Freeform Premiere
12:00 a.m. - "The Simpsons" - Holiday Episodes
Saturday, Nov. 23
7:00 a.m. - "Tomorrowland"
10:10 a.m. - "Scooby-Doo" (2002)
12:15 p.m. - "The Pacifier"
2:20 p.m. - "Shrek"
4:25 p.m. - "Despicable Me 2"
6:30 p.m. - "Grown Ups"
9:00 p.m. - "Turkey Drop" - Freeform Premiere
11:00 p.m. - "Mrs. Doubtfire"
Sunday, Nov. 24
7:00 a.m. - "Garfield"
9:00 a.m. - "The Pacifier"
11:00 a.m. - "Miracle on 34th Street" (1994)
1:30 p.m. - "Mrs. Doubtfire"
4:40 p.m. - "Rise of the Guardians"
6:45 p.m. - "Home Alone"
9:15 p.m. - "Home Alone 2: Lost in New York"
11:55 p.m. - "Matilda"
Monday, Nov. 25
11:30 a.m. - "Rise of the Guardians"
1:40 p.m. - "Matilda"
3:50 p.m. - "Home Alone"
6:20 p.m. - "Home Alone 2: Lost in New York"
9:00 p.m. - "Wrap Battle" - Freeform Premiere
Tuesday, Nov. 26
11:00 a.m. - "Percy Jackson and the Olympians: The Lightning Thief"
1:30 p.m. - "Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides"
4:40 p.m. - Marvel Studios' "Iron Man"
7:45 p.m. - Marvel Studios' "Captain America: The Winter Soldier" - Freeform Premiere
12:00 a.m. - "Wrap Battle" (Encore)
Wednesday, Nov. 27
7:30 a.m. - "Turkey Drop"
11:00 a.m. - "Paddington"
1:05 p.m. - "The Simpsons" - Holiday Episodes
2:35 p.m. - Marvel Studios' "Iron Man"
5:40 p.m. - Marvel Studios' "Captain America: The Winter Soldier"
8:55 p.m. - "Despicable Me 2"
12:00 a.m. - "Turkey Drop"
Thursday, Nov. 28
7:30 a.m. - "Wrap Battle"
11:00 a.m. - "Turkey Drop"
1:00 p.m. - "Mrs. Doubtfire"
4:00 p.m. - "Despicable Me 2"
6:00 p.m. - "Home Alone"
8:30 p.m. - "Home Alone 2: Lost in New York"
12:00 a.m. - "Fantastic Mr. Fox"
Friday, Nov. 29
11:30 a.m. - "Happy Feet Two"
1:30 p.m. - "Fantastic Mr. Fox"
3:30 p.m. - "Home Alone"
6:00 p.m. - "Home Alone 2: Lost in New York"
8:40 p.m. - "Shrek"
10:45 p.m. - "Mary Poppins" (1964)
Saturday, Nov. 30
7:00 a.m. - "The Chronicles of Narnia: Prince Caspian"
10:15 a.m. - "Mary Poppins" (1964)
1:30 p.m. - "Deck the Halls"
3:35 p.m. - "Arthur Christmas"
5:40 p.m. - "Shrek"
7:45 p.m. - "The Santa Clause"
9:50 p.m. - "The Santa Clause 2"
11:55 p.m. - "The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause"
This programming schedule is subject to change. Please check Freeform.com or your local listings for the most current information.
The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of Freeform and this station.
