Latin rock band 'Maná' coming to SAP Center in San Jose

Updated 17 minutes ago

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) -- Legendary Mexican rock band Maná is coming to the U.S. and making a stop in the Bay Area.Maná will be performing at the SAP Center in San Jose on September 27. Other California stops include Sacramento, Los Angeles and San Diego. Tickets for Maná ¡Rayando El Sol Tour 2019! go on sale March 1.The band from Guadalajara, Mexico is considered by some as the most influential Latin American rock bands ever.Maná made a special appearance on ABC's Jimmy Kimmel Live! on February 27.For morning information on upcoming tour dates and tickets