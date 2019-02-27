Arts & Entertainment

Latin rock band 'Maná' coming to SAP Center in San Jose

Legendary Mexican rock band Maná is getting ready to perform in San Jose after making a special appearance on ABC's Jimmy Kimmel Live!

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) -- Legendary Mexican rock band Maná is coming to the U.S. and making a stop in the Bay Area.

Maná will be performing at the SAP Center in San Jose on September 27. Other California stops include Sacramento, Los Angeles and San Diego.

Tickets for Maná ¡Rayando El Sol Tour 2019! go on sale March 1.

The band from Guadalajara, Mexico is considered by some as the most influential Latin American rock bands ever.

Maná made a special appearance on ABC's Jimmy Kimmel Live! on February 27.


For morning information on upcoming tour dates and tickets click here.
