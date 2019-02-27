Latin rock band 'Maná' coming to SAP Center in San Jose

Maná will be performing at the SAP Center in San Jose on September 27. Other California stops include Sacramento, Los Angeles and San Diego.
Tickets for Maná ¡Rayando El Sol Tour 2019! go on sale March 1.
The band from Guadalajara, Mexico is considered by some as the most influential Latin American rock bands ever.
Maná made a special appearance on ABC's Jimmy Kimmel Live! on February 27.
Esta noche estaremos en el show de @jimmykimmellive presentando el “Rayando el sol Tour” . #rayandoelsoltour por @abcnetwork Tonight we will be @jimmykimmellive presenting the upcoming “Rayando el sol Tour “ on @abcnetwork #tour #music #tv pic.twitter.com/FiNnG3zmnO— Maná (@manaoficial) February 27, 2019
For morning information on upcoming tour dates and tickets click here.