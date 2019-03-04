'Joyful and vibrant soul': 'Riverdale,' '90210' co-stars and more remember Luke Perry

Perry died just days after suffering a massive stroke at age 52, his publicist announced on Monday.
Co-star Ian Ziering, who played Steve Sanders on Beverly Hills, 90210, wrote on Instagram, "Dearest Luke, I will forever bask in the loving memories we've shared over the last thirty years. May your journey forward be enriched by the magnificent souls who have passed before you, just like you have done here for those you leave behind. God please give him a seat close to to you, he deserves it."
Riverdale co-star Molly Ringwald wrote, "My heart is broken."
My heart is broken. I will miss you so much Luke Perry. Sending all my love to your family. ❤️ #LukePerry— Molly Ringwald (@MollyRingwald) March 4, 2019
The writers on his current show, Riverdale, shared this message.
Luke Perry... you were a joyful and vibrant soul. You will be missed but most certainly your legacy will be remembered forever. Rest in love and peace, friend. #Riverdale— Riverdale Writers Room (@RiverdaleWriter) March 4, 2019
They said in their Twitter bio that the show's third season, which is currently airing, would be dedicated to Perry.
Others in the industry also reflected on Perry's legacy and sent thoughts to his friends and family.
Luke Perry was a great actor and truly one of a kind. Watching him on 90210 was one of the reasons why I wanted to move to LA. Thinking of his family and friends on and off the set. Rest in peace.— Ryan Seacrest (@RyanSeacrest) March 4, 2019
L.P.— Charlie Sheen (@charliesheen) March 4, 2019
you
made every
situation better,
my man.
your
elegance
your wit
your charm
and
your giant heart,
inspired and
enchanted so many
of us,
on countless
occasions,
with brilliant aplomb.
R.I.P good sir.
i am
truly honored
to have known you
all of these years.
©️
❤️
RIP Luke Perry. In high school we all wanted to be as cool as you.— Bryan Greenberg (@bryangreenberg) March 4, 2019
Heartbroken to hear of the passing of Luke Perry 💔#RIP Luke Perry.— Maureen McCormick (@MoMcCormick7) March 4, 2019
My condolences to Luke’s family and friends. pic.twitter.com/fylYeHeTX3
Dear Liuke ..love love and my heart is so sad I’m sending love to your family and Alexis is waiting for you ,you will laugh and dance God bless you 🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿😇— Rosanna Arquette (@RoArquette) March 4, 2019