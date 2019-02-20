OSCARS

Oscars 2019: How to play the official game for a chance to win $50,000

EMBED </>More Videos

If you want to win $50,000, brush up on your Oscars knowledge, tune in on Feb. 24, and follow these steps. (Christopher Polk/Getty Images)

If you want to win $50,000, brush up on your Oscars knowledge, tune in on Feb. 24, and follow these steps.

1. Sign up for The Official Oscar Game beginning Feb. 23 at 8 p.m. ET. The game gives you a chance to play along as the show plays out with trivia, predictions and exclusive content.

2. Get your predictions ready and study up for the trivia!

3. Watch the Oscars on ABC on Feb. 24.

RELATED: How to watch the 2019 Oscars

4. Earn points by participating in the trivia, predictions and fan polls. Each point is an entry into the random drawing for a $50,000 prize.

MORE OSCARS FUN

Oscars 2019: Fun facts about the nominees

Oscar-nominated movies 2019: Where to stream, how to watch

Oscars throwback: What happened at the Academy Awards 10, 20 & 30 years ago

Unexpected moments that prove anything can happen at the Oscars

Don't miss the Oscars LIVE on Sunday, Feb. 24 at 8 p.m. ET | 5 p.m. PT on ABC.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentOscarsacademy awardsgamescontestsmoviesmovie newsABC
OSCARS
See who's presenting at the 2019 Oscars
SPONSORED: Oscar nominee Mahershala Ali: the man of many names
How to watch the Oscars: Date, time and more details
'Minding the Gap' star, Rockford native to attend 2019 Oscars
More Oscars
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
See who's presenting at the 2019 Oscars
SPONSORED: Oscar nominee Mahershala Ali: the man of many names
BTS to kick off 'Love Yourself: Speak Yourself' tour at Rose Bowl
Pixar's 'Kitbull' based in San Francisco
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
WATCH LIVE: Oakland teachers, school district head back to the negotiating table
UC Santa Cruz student arrested for allegedly creating drug-selling app
EXCLUSIVE: Surveillance catches presumed MAGA supporter vandalizing SF home
SoCal megastorm could cause $725B in damage: report
Burberry apologizes for hoodie with noose knot
Walmart to host baby gear event to help new, expecting parents
SPONSORED: Oscar nominee Mahershala Ali: the man of many names
Covington Catholic student sues Washington Post for $250M
Show More
Sister of victim killed in NJ DWI gas station crash speaks
Trash washing into San Francisco Bay despite efforts to keep it clean
Healthy heart cooking ideas
Samsung unveils new foldable phone
FDA warns against buying 'young blood' for treatment against aging, other diseases
More News