Rapid Fire: Metallica's Lars Ulrich

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Metallica hit the stage at the Chase Center Friday as the first event in the new venue. But before they rocked the roof off the place ABC7's Luz Pena asked drummer Lars Ulrich some rapid fire questions!

Metallica reunited with the San Francisco Symphony in honor of the 20th anniversary of their Grammy Award-Winning "Symphony and Metallica" album.

Check out the video above to see what Ulrich thinks of the Bay Area, what he wants his legacy to be and much more.
