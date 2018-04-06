AMAZON

Report: Amazon to spend billion dollars to turn 'Lord of the Rings' into TV series

EMBED </>More Videos

Lord of the Rings fans, listen up! Amazon is reportedly getting ready to spend big bucks to turn Lord of the Rings into a TV series. (New Line Cinema photo)

Amazon is reportedly getting ready to spend big bucks to turn Lord of the Rings into a television series.

Amazon is paying more than a $1 billion to bring this dream to life, according to The Hollywood Reporter.
VIDEO: ABC's new drama 'The Crossing' has binge-worthy feel

The article says the network's groundbreaking negotiation guaranteed a five-season commitment of J.R.R. Tolkien's adaptation, making it the "most expensive TV series ever."

Amazon Studios reportedly shelled out an estimated $250 million for the rights.
So, when will we see it? Production will reportedly start within the next two years.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentmovieamazontelevisiondistractioncelebrity
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
AMAZON
Girl buys toys from Amazon without parents' permission
This is how you can work for Amazon - from home
Consumer Catch-up: Southwest firm on perks, Amazon testing group Wish Lists
Rare new video: Man alone in jungle for decades
Consumer Catch-up: Prime Day sales, electric toothbrush recall
More amazon
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Beating King of Pop, The Eagles have No.1 album of all-time
Jennifer Lopez wows at the MTV VMAs
Groundbreaking romantic comedy 'Crazy Rich Asians' tops box office
Endgames Improv's founder on recently expanded venue, San Francisco's comedy scene
Mickey Mouse getting art installation for 90th anniversary
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Oakland friends, teachers, church members mourn loss of Mollie Tibbetts
Report: All Orchard Supply stores to close permanently
Authorities: Mollie Tibbetts killed by Mexican in US illegally
'Killing him is too easy': Golden State Killer victim reacts to trial
Out of control? Trash on San Francisco streets turns heads
A's gift Khris Davis' jersey to Oakland boy who beat cancer
Woman cancels trip to have surgery, travel insurance won't cover it
Former Santa Rita inmate describes giving birth in isolation cell
Show More
SF mayor demands improvements to Muni service
VIDEO: See what tired, hungry California firefighters eat
Southwest changes early bird check-in with upped fees
Consumer Reports reveals the secrets to getting your dishes sparkly clean
VIDEO: Good Samaritans save man, woman, dog from submerged car in Long Beach
More News