Super Bowl 2020: Staple San Francisco street performer hits the streets of South Florida

Kenneth Kahn, also known as "Kenny the Clown" is hoping to bring an extra boost of positivity, bubbles and balloons to Super Bowl LIV.
ABC7 News met Kahn near Bayfront Park in Downtown Miami. In his cart, he carried several bubble machines, power inverters and gallons of bubble solution.
"I'm ready to go! Let's rock and roll," he said.
If you're unfamiliar with Kenny the Clown, he's a staple San Francisco street performer who landed in South Florida like the rest of the Faithful.
Along with the face paint, Kahn is bringing positivity.
"They say if you find a job you love to do, you don't have to work a day in your life," he told ABC7 News.
The long-time street performer picked up a few tips about working with tots, back in the Bay Area.
"I was a substitute school teacher for 28 years with Alameda Unified School District," Kahn said. "I liked doing that, but I love doing this."
During the interview, several groups approached Kahn, calling him by his stage name. One family asked if Kahn remembered meeting them in Michigan.
He said it's these interactions that spark so much joy within him.
Super Bowl LIV marks Kahn's third Super Bowl street performance in the last four seasons. He's also traveled to work Mardi Gras and other major events.
"The energy in here in Miami, it's like every bit matching what I got in New Orleans and Houston," he said.
Of course, this year is extra special. Kahn was able to ditch his classic polka dot clown suit for something a bit more fitting- 49ers gear.
This is how the man makes a living.
Kahn said big events like the Super Bowl bring a different level of joy and interaction. Because win or lose, fan or foe, regardless of age- everyone stops for bubbles and balloons.
"I would do it for free if I couldn't get paid," he said.
Kahn shared a few words of wisdom on Friday, reciting, "It's nice to be important, it's more important to be nice."
Even in the thick of competition, Kahn is enjoying the magic of the Magic City.
"On the cosmic sphere of things, we're only here for a moment," he recited. "So, we may as well enjoy it... And I'm enjoying Miami."
Once Kenny the Clown is back in California, you can catch him on Fisherman's Wharf, where he's performed for 17 years.
To visit his official website, click here.
