Arts & Entertainment

New York City subway riders hold impromptu dance party after Robyn concert

EMBED <>More Videos

After Swedish singer-songwriter Robyn headlined Madison Square Garden Friday, hundreds of fans held an impromptu dance party of the 34th Street-Penn Station subway platform.

NEW YORK -- These New York City subway riders were not dancing on their own!

After Swedish singer-songwriter Robyn headlined Madison Square Garden Friday, hundreds of concert-goers poured onto the 34th Street-Penn Station subway platform.

Suddenly, the fans broke into song and dance. Video posted to social media captured passionate renditions of "Call Your Girlfriend" and "Dancing on My Own."

"This is what music is ABOUT," a Twitter user tweeted in response to one video.

Robyn responded to fans on social media, saying she was "overwhelmed" by the display.

"I can't believe the love in this subway station. Thank you New York," she said.

Robyn's concert was a part of her nationwide "Honey" tour.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentnew york citysingingsubway
TOP STORIES
Oakland City Council member's son killed in shooting near USC
Tesla announces more stores will remain open, vehicle prices will rise
Accuweather Forecast: Dry pattern begins, weekend spring warmth
Top stories update: Monday
Black box found after Ethiopia plane crash kills 157
Brothers 'taken advantage of' by Jussie Smollett, attorney says
Boy accidentally trapped inside cooler prompts warning
Show More
Brie Larson surprises "Captain Marvel" fans at N.J. theater
Antonio Brown to Raiders: Pro sports reacts
No winner Saturday brings Powerball jackpot to $448 million
Attorney: Another tape appears to show R. Kelly with girls
Man steals stuffed Mickey doll from piano store
More TOP STORIES News