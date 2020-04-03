Arts & Entertainment

Taylor Swift makes $3k donation to fan struggling during coronavirus pandemic

CONNECTICUT -- A Taylor Swift fan in Connecticut will probably be a fan for life after getting some much-needed help from the generous pop star.

Jessica Buslewicz spotted a notification on her phone on April Fools Day.

But what was written there was no joke, a $3,000 donation and a personal message from Taylor Swift.

Swift made the donation after the college student posted on her Swift-themed blog about struggling to make ends meet during this crisis.

"I think it shows the good in people. Ultimately, we're all struggling right now. I love her, I've always supported her, and I know this is the kindness she has," Buslewicz said.

Buslewicz, who met Swift backstage at a concert in 2018, says the simple act of kindness will make a huge difference in her life.

She says the money will go to household bills and whatever's left over, will go towards her next semester of school.
