Taylor Swift to drop newly recorded 'Love Story' at midnight; New version of 'Fearless' coming soon

NEW YORK -- Taylor Swift has a surprise for the world -- again.The 10-time Grammy winner is dropping a new re-recorded version of her song "Love Story" at midnight Friday eastern time.She also told "Good Morning America" Thursday that she has re-recorded her entire "Fearless" album. The new re-recorded version has 26 songs on it because she is including "from the vault songs" that almost made the original album but didn't."I've now gone back and recorded those so that everyone will be able to hear not only the songs that made the album but the songs that almost made it," Swift explained. "The full picture.""Fearless," the most awarded country album of all time, was first released in November 2008 and earned Swift her first Grammy win for Album of the Year.The re-recorded album will be coming out "soon," Swift said.In November, Swift spoke out against music executive Scooter Braun for reportedly selling her master recordings without her knowledge."It's a shame to know that I will now be unable to help grow the future of these past works and it pains me very deeply to remain separated from the music I spent over a decade creating," she wrote.The pop star is getting a reputation for keeping (and later spilling) secrets. This announcement comes months after Swift dropped two surprise albums: "Folklore" in July and its "sister record" "Evermore" in December.