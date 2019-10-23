'The Facts of Life' cast reportedly reuniting for holiday special

The cast of the 1980s sitcom "The Facts of Life" is reportedly getting back together for a holiday special.People Magazine says Kim Fields, Lisa Whelchel, Nancy McKeon and Mindy Cohn will star in Lifetime's holiday special "You Light up My Christmas" on Dec. 1.Lifetime says the film will center around Fields' character, who returns home before Christmas and reconnects with an old love interest."The Facts of Life' was a spin-off of the popular show "Diff'rent Strokes."