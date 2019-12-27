disney+ streaming service

'The Mandalorian' season 2 confirmed for fall 2020 release

By Andrea Lans
You haven't seen the last of Baby Yoda yet. Though the season one finale just became available for streaming on Disney Plus, "The Mandalorian" will officially be coming back for a second season...and sooner than we expected.

Showrunner and creator Jon Favreau confirmed via Twitter that the sophomore season will be released in fall 2020.



The statue depicted in his Twitter post is a Gamorrean, a pig-lizard species known for guarding Jabba the Hut. This is likely the first of many clues headed our way until next fall, so we can only assume that season two will explore the planet of Gamorr or Tatooine (where Jabba's palace is located). Favreau teased a second season early on, but nothing was confirmed in terms of release until today.



SEE ALSO: Everything to know about 'The Mandalorian' Star Wars series on Disney Plus

"The Mandalorian" is set in the aftermath of "The Return of the Jedi," before the emergence of the First Order. The show stars Pedro Pascal as the titular character, Gina Carano as Cara Dune, and Carl Weathers as Greef Carga. But the real breakout star of the series is internet sensation Baby Yoda--referred to as The Child in the series.

While next fall seems like a long time to wait, fear not Star Wars fans because there are more shows coming to Disney Plus from a galaxy far, far away. "Star Wars: Jedi Temple Challenge" game show will hit Disney Plus in 2020. A Cassian Andor series starring Diego Luna and an Obi-Wan Kenobi series with Ewan McGregor are also slated to be released on the streaming service.

Of course, none of those shows feature fan-favorite Baby Yoda, in which case you can place your order for The Child's toy line to get your fix before next fall.

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of Lucasfilm and this station.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmenttelevisiondisneylucasfilmdisney+ streaming servicestar wars
Copyright © 2019 OnTheRedCarpet.com. All Rights Reserved.
DISNEY+ STREAMING SERVICE
'Pick of the Litter' follows pups training to be guide dogs for the blind
'Togo' a new Disney classic.
Pixar's 'Wind' is metaphor for immigration, Korean family's fear and hope
30 years after their high school reunion this classmates Bucket list inspired her classmates to make her Disney wish come true!
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
WATCH LIVE: Wreckage found of Hawaii tour helicopter carrying 7 missing since Thursday
Teens killed in Pleasanton Christmas night crash ID'd
McDonald's workers save woman at drive-thru
Vallejo PD 911 dispatcher helps deliver baby over phone
Petition to eliminate plastic bags from Target stores
5 Freeway reopens through Grapevine after more than 36-hour closure
Martinez News-Gazette printing its final edition
Show More
Broadcasting legend Don Imus has died at 79
Box truck lands on its cab after I-680 crash
6 escape fire at red-tagged warehouse in Oakland
Man accused of killing brother of 49ers QB makes court appearance
Exercise can lower cancer risk, study says
More TOP STORIES News