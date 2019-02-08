ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

The very best movies screening in Walnut Creek this week

Image: Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse/TMDb

By Hoodline
Want to see a movie, but not sure what's worthwhile? Don't miss this week's lineup of acclaimed movies showing on the big screen in and around Walnut Creek.

Here are the highest rated films to catch, based on critical scores sourced from review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes. (Movie descriptions courtesy The Movie Database; showtimes via Fandango.)

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse



Miles Morales is juggling his life between being a high school student and being a spider-man. When Wilson "Kingpin" Fisk uses a super collider, others from across the Spider-Verse are transported to this dimension.

With a 97 percent critical approval rating and an audience score of 94 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, "Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse" has proven to be a critical darling since its release on Dec. 14. The site's critical consensus indicates that "'Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse' matches bold storytelling with striking animation for a purely enjoyable adventure with heart, humor and plenty of superhero action."

Want to see for yourself? It's playing at Century 14 Downtown Walnut Creek and XD (1201 Locust St.) through Monday, Feb. 11. Click here for showtimes and tickets.

The Kid Who Would Be King



Alex thinks he's just another nobody, until he stumbles upon the mythical Sword in the Stone, Excalibur. Now, he must unite his friends and enemies into a band of knights and, together with the legendary wizard Merlin, take on the wicked enchantress Morgana. With the future at stake, Alex must become the great leader he never dreamed he could be.

With a critical approval rating of 88 percent and an audience score of 94 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, "The Kid Who Would Be King" has been getting attention since its release. Per the site's critical consensus, "'The Kid Who Would Be King' recalls classic all-ages adventures -- and repurposes a timeless legend -- for a thoroughly enjoyable new addition to the family movie canon."

It's playing at Century 14 Downtown Walnut Creek and XD (1201 Locust St.) through Monday, Feb. 11. Click here for showtimes and tickets.

Cold Pursuit



Nels Coxman's quiet life comes crashing down when his beloved son dies under mysterious circumstances. His search for the truth soon becomes a quest for revenge as he seeks coldblooded justice against a drug lord and his inner circle.

Set to be released on Friday, Feb. 8, "Cold Pursuit" already has a critical approval rating of 84 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, with a consensus that "'Cold Pursuit' delivers the action audiences expect from a Liam Neeson thriller -- along with humor and a sophisticated streak that make this an uncommonly effective remake."

You can catch it at Century 14 Downtown Walnut Creek and XD (1201 Locust St.) through Monday, Feb. 11. Click here for showtimes and tickets.

On the Basis of Sex



Young lawyer Ruth Bader Ginsburg teams with her husband Marty to bring a groundbreaking case before the U.S. Court of Appeals and overturn a century of gender discrimination.

With a critical approval rating of 72 percent and an audience score of 72 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, "On the Basis of Sex" is well worth a watch. The site's critical consensus has it that "'On the Basis of Sex' is nowhere near as groundbreaking as its real-life subject, but her extraordinary life makes a solid case for itself as an inspirational, well-acted biopic."

It's playing at Century 14 Downtown Walnut Creek and XD (1201 Locust St.) through Monday, Feb. 11. Click here for showtimes and tickets.
