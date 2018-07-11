ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers announce posthumous boxed set

Tom Petty, an old-fashioned rock superstar and everyman who drew upon the Byrds, the Beatles and other bands he worshiped as a boy, has died. (WLS)

Fans of the late Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Tom Petty will soon be treated to new some new music.

Sirius X-M announced today that a four-CD box set by Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers is set to be released in September.

The set is called "An American Treasure," and according to Rolling Stone, it will include 60 previously unreleased studio recordings, as well as live recordings, deep cuts and alternate versions of some of his most popular songs.

RELATED: Family: Tom Petty died from painkiller overdose dealing with broken hip

Petty died last October of an accidental overdose. He was 66.

"Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers" is set to be released in September
