ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

'Twin Peaks' actress Pamela Gidley dies at 52

EMBED </>More Videos

Celebrities and notable figures who have recently passed (Ron Galella, Ltd./WireImage via Getty)

Actress Pamela Gidley who starred in the "Twin Peaks" prequel, "Fire Walk With Me," died earlier this month. She was 52.

Gidley's death was announced Sunday in an obituary . It says that she "died peacefully in her home, on Monday, April 16, 2018 in Seabrook." The cause of death was not immediately clear.

According to her obituary, Gidley pursued a modeling and acting career in New York City before moving to Los Angeles, California. Her movie roles included "Thrashin'" and "Cherry 2000." She also appeared on TV in episodes of "MacGyver," ''The Pretender," ''Tour of Duty," ''CSI" and "The Closer."

At the family's request, all services will be private.

Celebrities and notable figures who have recently passed away
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentcelebrity deathsu.s. & worldactorobituary
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Beating King of Pop, The Eagles have No.1 album of all-time
Jennifer Lopez wows at the MTV VMAs
Groundbreaking romantic comedy 'Crazy Rich Asians' tops box office
Endgames Improv's founder on recently expanded venue, San Francisco's comedy scene
Mickey Mouse getting art installation for 90th anniversary
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Oakland friends, teachers, church members mourn loss of Mollie Tibbetts
Report: All Orchard Supply stores to close permanantly
Man charged with murder in Mollie Tibbetts' death
'Killing him is too easy': Golden State Killer victim reacts to trial
Out of control? Trash on San Francisco streets turns heads
A's gift Khris Davis' jersey to Oakland boy who beat cancer
Woman cancels trip to have surgery, travel insurance won't cover it
Former Santa Rita inmate describes giving birth in isolation cell
Show More
SF mayor demands improvements to Muni service
VIDEO: See what tired, hungry California firefighters eat
Southwest changes early bird check-in with upped fees
Consumer Reports reveals the secrets to getting your dishes sparkly clean
VIDEO: Good Samaritans save man, woman, dog from submerged car in Long Beach
More News