Arts & Entertainment

Watch Tom Hanks as Mister Rogers in new movie trailer for 'Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood'

We are getting a first look at Tom Hanks as Mister Rogers in the upcoming film, "A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood."

Sony Pictures Entertainment released the first movie trailer Monday, starring Hanks.

It shows Hanks dressed as the children's television host.

"It only takes one person to inspire a world of kindness," posted Sony.

The official trailer prompted a lot of emotional reactions from fans.

"This alone makes me want to cry with joy. I'm already so moved," one person wrote.

Another person added, "what a great way to start the week. Hope everyone is smiling right now."

The movie trailer ends with a touching scene. It shows schoolchildren singing to Mr. Rogers on the subway.

"Hey Mr. Rogers, It's a beautiful day in this neighborhood. A beautiful day for a neighbor. Please, won't you be my neighbor."

"Mister Rogers' Neighborhood" aired from 1968 until 2001.

Rogers died in 2003.

"A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood" is set to be released Nov. 22, 2019.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmenttom hankschildrenmovie newsdocumentaryneighborhoodu.s. & worldsony
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Who is Finnegan Lee Elder?
Students from SF confess to stabbing officer in Rome, Italian police say
Building a Better Bay Area: Housing Crisis
Extreme heat heading to Bay Area, officials warn residents to brace for blazing temps
Driver who left scene after SF crash that injured 4 turns herself in
SF mayor talks safety with Civic Center merchants, residents
President Trump threatens France with new tax on wine
Show More
David Ortiz released from hospital for home rehabilitation
ICE raids, election referenced in Oakland pub's avocado price increase explanation
TIPS: How to keep pets safe in hot weather
How hot can the inside of a car get in 10 minutes?
Heat stroke or heat exhaustion: Do you know the difference?
More TOP STORIES News