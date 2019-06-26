Marin County (KGO) -- The Marin theater Company is currently showcasing 'Wink" a play about an unhappy couple, an unorthodox therapist, and a missing cat which culminate into many delightful yet distributing surprises.
Kevin R. Free, who plays Dr. Franz, speaks with ABC7's Reggie Aqui about the 'Wink.'
'Wink' play is dark comedy about a dead(ish) cat
