Arts & Entertainment

Highclere Castle of Downton Abbey fame opens bedroom for rent through AirBnB

HIGHCLERE, UNITED KINGDOM -- For one night, you could live in the castle from Downton Abbey.

Highclere Castle is offering a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for two people to stay in the 100,000 square foot castle.

The estate gained international fame when it appeared in the series Downton Abbey. Now that the series is headed to the big screen, the castle wanted to give someone a chance for the ultimate experience.

The people chosen will stay at the castle November 26. They will be treated to a full tour of the grounds, dinner, drinks and much more.

Of course, you should know that the guest bedroom does not have WiFi, so be prepared to put your phone down for a few minutes.

The reservation opens Oct. 1 at 12 p.m. BST. It will cost around $200.

Click here to view the reservation.

According to the listing's description, "This listing will be very popular, so to book you must have a verified Airbnb profile, positive reviews, and be passionate about Downton Abbey."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentairbnbroyalsentertainment
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
1 dead, 1 seriously injured in SF Mission Terrace fire
AccuWeather Forecast: Chance of showers today
SF tech firm offers free Teslas, but there's a catch
Track the rain on Live Doppler 7
SF's Van Ness Improvement Project has some calling it 'Van Mess'
Milpitas to rename street as Barack Obama Boulevard
Santa Clara to work to remove 49ers' power over non-NFL stadium operations
Show More
CDC: Please don't kiss chickens
Airbnb offers overnight stay at Downton Abbey filming location
Protest balloons fly high as Trump visits Bay Area for 1st time during presidency
East Bay teen hopes piano artwork inspires 'togetherness'
Currys begin marketing their foundation Eat. Learn. Play.
More TOP STORIES News