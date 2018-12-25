Escapee in hot water after being found in hot tub at senior center

EMBED </>More Videos

Autumn Sapperfield was found in the hot tub of a senior living community while still wearing her yellow jumpsuit.

CINCINNATI, Ohio --
A woman who escaped from a jail ended up in hot water, literally!

Footage shows when police found Autumn Sapperfield in the hot tub of a senior living community, while still wearing her yellow jumpsuit.

According to police, Sapperfield had escaped three hours earlier while she was being booked into a holding facility on charges for heroin possession.

Sapperfield's relaxation time came to an end as she was re-arrested and whisked back to jail.

She now faces felony escape charges.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
inmatesescaped prisonercaught on videou.s. & worldOhio
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Historical timeline of Bay Area bridge toll increases
Stray dog with unique looks hopes to find forever home
Guns, cannabis, pets: 2019 brings lots of new California laws
Trump claims 'many' furloughed or unpaid federal workers want wall, support shutdown
Investigation into what caused truck to plummet off cliff near Bodega Bay
Lakers lose LeBron James to groin injury, rout Warriors
Body of missing Houston mom found covered in ditch
GoFundMe: Donors refunded in scam involving homeless vet
Show More
Warning issued about scam involving social security numbers
Trump: Government stays closed as long as Dems reject wall
Mexico to let migrants remain while US asylum claims proceed
Coyote relocated after being on the run in NYC
'Santa Bob' lights up Pleasanton home one last time
More News