A woman who escaped from a jail ended up in hot water, literally!Footage shows when police found Autumn Sapperfield in the hot tub of a senior living community, while still wearing her yellow jumpsuit.According to police, Sapperfield had escaped three hours earlier while she was being booked into a holding facility on charges for heroin possession.Sapperfield's relaxation time came to an end as she was re-arrested and whisked back to jail.She now faces felony escape charges.