Evacuations lifted after fire burns 75 acres in East Contra Costa County

CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, Calif. -- Evacuations have been lifted along Holland Tract Road in unincorporated Contra Costa County as firefighters put out the last remains of a vegetation fire Monday, a fire spokesman said.The evacuations had been lifted at around 8 p.m. in the area just east of Oakley where 75 acres burned, Steve Aubert, spokesman for the East Contra Costa Fire Protection District, said.The first report of the fire was made to firefighters at 2:14 p.m. off Tranquility Bay Road. Fortunately, the fire was burning in open vegetation, Aubert said.No one was injured and no structures were damaged, he said.At least one home had been threatened in the fire that was being driven by severe winds.