Mill Valley man lands on FBI's Most Wanted list after video surfaces from Jan. 6 Capitol riots

Agents say they have photos and video of 48-year-old Evan Neumann challenging and attacking police during riots at the U.S. Capitol on January 6.
This is not the first time Neumann has made news locally.
In early 2018, ABC7 News followed him and his brother, Mark, when they went to trial for walking past a National Guardsman and visiting the family home in Fountaingrove following the Tubbs Fire.
"I thought the zone was open," said Neumann at time, "They never ordered us to leave....I was told police have better things to do than arrest two brothers for going to their mom's house."
Both Evan and Mark Neumann pleaded guilty in that case, paid fines, and did community service.
For Evan, however, the federal charges are much more serious. He faces six counts. They include assaulting, resisting or impeding officers, obstructing law enforcement during civil disorder, and violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds.
When we visited Neuman's two-bedroom, one bath home in Mill Valley, today, we learned he had sold it last April for $1.3 million, after the filing of those charges.
"We did some googling," said the present owner, Jason Dubaniewicz. "We found an eclectic person."
He said Neumann had lived in the house for seven years and wonders if the filing of charges might explain Neumann's request to do the deal in two and a half weeks.
"There was pressure to close. The last we heard is he was in Ukraine."
"Who told you that?" we asked.
"The real estate agent."
The one person who might know more would be Evan's brother, Mark, who works for a construction company in Petaluma. When we reached out, Mark declined to be on camera. He said he knew nothing of his brother's activities on January 6th, or his present whereabouts.
However, based on visual evidence from 2018 and the Capitol last January, Evan Neumann, perceived as a hero by some and a felon by the FBI, does not obey orders automatically, apparently as a matter of principle.
Tonight, he remains at large and still wanted.