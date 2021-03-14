EXCLUSIVE: Video shows man jump in to save older woman during assault, carjacking at SF Safeway

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- A recent college graduate had the ultimate adrenaline rush after saving a 75-year-old woman, who was attacked and carjacked at a Safeway in San Francisco's Richmond District.

"I could barely sleep that night!" beamed the young man, who did not want to be identified.

Surveillance video from a witness shows the moments the Good Samaritan realized something was very wrong after walking out of the shop around 5 p.m. on Thursday.

"I'm walking across the parking lot and I see this old woman being dragged across by her head, these girls are punching her and kicking and stomped on."

According to SFPD, a 75-year old woman, walking back to her red Lexus was attacked by three young women who took her keys and purse and tried to carjack her. That's when the young man jumped in to action, dropping his jug of almond milk and jumping on the back of the vehicle.

"Honestly, I'm still trying to find out why I did this one... but I just punched through the back window and it was loud. It was loud enough and kind of scary enough to freak them out," he says.

Video shows the suspects get out of the car and briskly make their way to a nearby waiting vehicle. The young man then makes his way to the woman to comfort her.

The white-haired senior was described to ABC7 News anchor Dion Lim by a witness as "tough as nails," declining treatment at the hospital. But before leaving the scene?

"She thanked me and she said I don't have to pay for her windshield her back window, so that's really nice," smiles the Good Samaritan.

In the end, one of the women was arrested a couple days later and SFPD continue their investigation. The young man is happy he didn't forget to pick up his almond milk saying "that stuff's not cheap!" and wishes the senior a speedy recovery and sends her this message.

"I think I would say...stay strong, the community has your back!"
