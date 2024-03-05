'After Dark' at the Exploratorium invites adults to unplug and play

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- There are no kids allowed at the Exploratorium on Thursday nights, but you can still act like one when the lights go off at Pier 15.

"After Dark" invites you to explore 650+ interactive exhibits that delve into art, science, and perception.

"It's kind of like an adult playground," described Sam Sharkland, the Senior Program Developer of the Exploratorium. "Thursday nights, it's 18+, we have cocktails available and lots of extra programming, so you can almost be a kid or scratch that scientific curiosity that you may have lost."

With 75,000 square feet of conversation sparking topics, it's the perfect night out activity in SF.

"We kind of touch on a range of everything," continued Sharkland. "Our classic galleries, we look at light, physics, our temporary exhibitions. Right now, we're exploring 'Sexplorations,' so that's a fun adult spin on science education."

He added, "This year in 2024, Pi Day also happens on a Thursday, so we're going to be extending that party into the evening."

Every week, there's something new and exciting to discover. The best way to experience it all? Through an After Dark Membership.

"Membership is really easy, really affordable," explained Sharkland. "With your ticket, once you purchase here, you can put that toward your membership."

Learn more about After Dark and memberships here.