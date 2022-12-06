The Exploratorium After Dark offers fun, educational nightlife experience for adults

At night, the Exploratorium transforms into a playground for adults.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- At this exciting San Francisco nightlife experience, there are no kids allowed...but you can still act like one!

After Dark at the Exploratorium affords adults a special opportunity to unplug and play with 600+ interactive exhibits that highlight science, art, and perception.

"For over 12 years, we've been doing After Dark and that's specifically to welcome in those adult audiences," explained Sam Sharkland, Senior Program Developer at the Exploratorium. "After Dark is a great way to remind people that adults can have fun too, adults can learn too."

When the lights go out, adults encounter the unexpected within 75,000 square feet of programming that expands minds and sparks impactful conversations. Explore the space with a drink in hand, as a DJ sets the vibe.

"If you're over 21, you can go to the bar, get a drink, wander the gallery," said Sharkland. "We needed a place for deeper conversations, deeper experiences for adults."

Sharkland added, "It's just grown and blown up and become a real nightlife scene for San Francisco, which we're so happy to provide."

After Dark happens every Thursday night from 6:00 p.m. - 10:00 p.m., visit here for ticket information.