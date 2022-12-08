The Exploratorium store showcases popular gifts for December 2022

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- The holidays are upon us, so bring in the spirit of gift giving with a line up of creative and educational presents. If you're looking for a 2022 gift guide, you've come to the right place.

The Exploratorium store showcases shelves of creative gadgets for the science, art, technology-enthusiasts on your list.

"Rubik's cubes are a hot gift this year, and we have a bunch of different varieties," explained Sakamoto Landers, Manager of Visitor Services at the Exploratorium.

Find items that expand the mind, including Rubik's Impossible cube, Shashibo puzzle cubes, glass prisms, exclusive Exploratorium book publications, and more.

The shop also features unique room decor! The Levitating Luna Lamp, which features a floating moon, and colorful Infinity Dodecahedron, reminiscent of the Exploratorium Buckyball sculpture, are sure to light up the gift-recipient's space.

One of the best gifts you can give? An Exploratorium membership.

"So, if you're more about experiences than gifts, a membership can offer that too," said Landers. "It offers one year of unlimited admission into the Exploratorium, you get discounts in the store and at the restaurants."

The Exploratorium store at Pier 15 is open to the public, no admission needed.

"Everyday the museum is opened, the gift store will be opened during museum hours, as well as a half hour afterwards. So, you don't have to miss a minute inside the museum and you can still get your shopping done before you leave," said Landers.

Visit here to find genius gift ideas for everyone on your list!