Listen to your wild planet this summer at The Great Animal Orchestra at the Exploratorium! Enter for your chance to win a Family Explorers Membership and a $50 store gift card! Five winners will also receive a pair of tickets.
Enter daily, Thursday, 6/1/23 through Thursday, 6/15, 23 at 11:55 p.m. PT.
Find more information about this art experience at www.exploratorium.edu/TGAO.
Follow the Exploratorium on social for more updates:
Facebook - @exploratorium
Twitter - @exploratorium
Instagram - @exploratorium
YouTube - @Exploratorium