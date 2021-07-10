Here's how FAA is getting help from kids, social media to teach adults to behave on flights

Over $680,000 in fines have been levied by the FAA for unruly airline passenger behavior. Sensing fines are not enough, the agency is turning to social media to get its zero tolerance message across.
It's not rocket science, people. #FlySmart pic.twitter.com/kAA9GAx9Ni— The FAA ✈️ (@FAANews) July 2, 2021
"Fighting is not good when you're on a plane," a boy says as the new video starts.
EXCLUSIVE: Passenger on SFO-bound flight refuses to wear mask, snorts substance, becomes abusive
Entitled "Kids Talk: How to Behave on a Plane," it has enlisted kids to send a message to adults about their behavior. A true reversal of the traditional parent-child relationship.
"They should know better. They're like adults," says a girl shown on a swing as the video continues. "They're grown-ups, and they have to play a good role model," says another girl.
Nearly 3,300 reports of disruptive incidents have been reported this year, two thirds of those objecting to the mask requirement. That's double the number of reports last year. The FAA has been brainstorming how best to get passengers to obey flight attendants. It features some of the agency's own kids.
RELATED: 3,000 unruly passengers so far this year -- 2,300 cases over mask wearing: FAA
"I think it's very disrespectful," says another boy in the video.
Will it work? San Jose State psychologist Leslye Tinson points out some cultures believe it's disrespectful for children to engage in adult business. However, this video just might get adults to pay attention.
"I think it's important that adults take the opportunity to maybe humble ourselves a bit around how children can help us really re-center ourselves when you're supposed to be the role models," Tinson said.
RELATED: FAA proposes $52,500 fine against unruly passenger
In addition to the new online video, the FAA also has been tweeting memes with clever messages. One points out that a fine for disrupting a flight could cover the cost of buying a new truck.
New Unruly Passenger Numbers since 1/1/2021:— The FAA ✈️ (@FAANews) July 6, 2021
- 3,271 unruly reports
- 2,475 refusing to wear a mask reports
- 540 investigation initiated
- 83 cases with penalties#FlySmart
Learn more at https://t.co/pngxSLombh. pic.twitter.com/O9nk8njuUq
The FAA is looking into other methods to change conduct. Simply stated, "you should stop!" says a girl as the 38-second video ends with a message on a classroom blackboard: "Even children know it's not safe to disrupt a flight."
Are adults listening?